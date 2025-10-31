NDA releases manifesto for Bihar polls; promises jobs to one cr youth, free education, infra growth

Patna: The NDA on Friday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls promising, among other things, jobs to one crore youth, making one crore Lakhpathi Didi, metro train services in four more cities and seven international airports in the state. Seven expressways, 10 industrial parks, free quality education from KG to PG and Rs 2000 aid per month for SC students pursuing higher education are some of the other features of the manifesto. The NDA, if voted to power, will also set up a world-class medicity, one medical college in each district, free ration, free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh and 50 lakh more pucca houses, according to the 69-page manifesto. The manifesto was released at a press conference attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, and leaders of alliance partners.