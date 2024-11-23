Election Results: NDA Crosses Majority Mark In Maharashtra, INDIA soars in Jharkhand

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 157 of the 288 seats in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 125 as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections, TV channels reported.

However, the Election Commission of India’s website showed trends in 150 of the 288 seats.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 50 seats, Shiv Sena in 27 and NCP in 22 seats. It said in the MVA, Congress candidates were leading in 14 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in 13 seats and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 12 seats.

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback.

The counting of votes in all the 288 seats commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said.

At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment.

The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

Meanwhile, the BJP was leading in 39 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the JMM was ahead in 38 as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, according to reports of TV channels.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM.

The Election Commission, however, came out with trends showing that the INDIA Bloc leading in four seats, the BJP and an independent in one each till 9.26 AM. The results will decide the electoral fate of a total of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren who contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela. Other prominent candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the counting is underway amid tight security arrangements and is likely to be completed by 4 PM. The lowest 13-round counting will pertain to the Torpa assembly segment while the counting for the Chatra seat will be held for the highest 24 rounds, he said. This time, voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000. The assembly elections were held in two phases - November 13 and 20. Forty-three seats went to polls in the first round and 38 in the second.