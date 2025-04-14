NDA govt committed to Dalit upliftment based on Ambedkar ideals: Andhra CM

Ponnekallu (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said here in Guntur district that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to the upliftment and welfare of Dalits, inspired by the ideals of BR Ambedkar.

Observing that Ambedkar fought tirelessly for downtrodden Dalits, the Chief Minister promised to reintroduce the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme, which enables SC students to pursue education abroad.

"Ambedkar was a true warrior who fought tirelessly for Dalits and the coalition government is committed to their upliftment and welfare, inspired by his ideals," said Naidu, addressing a public meeting while commemorating Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution and the first Law Minister of independent India was born on 14 April 1891, at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

The CM promised to set up more residential schools to ensure quality education for SC children.

Naidu asserted that TDP has prioritised Dalit welfare and added that the NDA government prides itself on marrying together welfare, development and good governance.

Further, he said the state aims to provide every household with piped water, free electricity, rooftop solar power, internet, toilets, and own houses.

In the past, there were no proper roads or schools but today government-private partnerships are thriving, he said, adding that economic inequality must be curbed even as incomes grow.