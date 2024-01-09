NCPCR asks states, UTs to review school calendars

New Delhi: Amidst a biting cold wave sweeping across several parts of India, the apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has issued a notice to all states and union territories urging them to review school calendars and timetables. The commission’s chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, expressed concern about the potential “severe health implications” for schoolchildren exposed to harsh winter conditions.

“Taking into account the current weather conditions across different states and union territories, the NCPCR recommends reviewing existing school calendars and timetables, and making appropriate adjustments if necessary,” stated Kanoongo.

“The NCPCR recommends reviewing school calendars and timetables and accordingly take (taking) appropriate decision keeping in view the weather conditions in the respective state/UT as exposure to cold weather may cause severe health implications for children,” he said.

The NCPCR chairperson also asked the states and union territories to ensure that no child suffers in school or while commuting to and from school due to decisions of the authorities and school management during extreme weather.

Several parts of India, particularly in the north, have been experiencing record-breaking lows, with temperatures dipping below 5 degrees Celsius in some regions.