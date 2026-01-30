NCP leaders bat for cabinet role for Sunetra Pawar as merger talks resurface

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, discussions within the Nationalist Congress Party turned on Thursday to succession and reconciliation, with leaders from the ruling NCP calling for a cabinet role for his wife Sunetra Pawar and voices across rival factions speaking about reviving merger talks.



Leaders of the NCP, a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, said Sunetra Pawar should take on a larger political role and even guide the party. Senior leader and Food and Drugs Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal said there was public sentiment in favour of inducting Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, into the state cabinet.

Responding to questions on the party’s future following the death of Ajit Pawar, who was also its president, Zirwal told reporters that people wanted “vahini” to be given a cabinet berth. “We will talk to our leadership about it and take a decision,” he said after the funeral in Pawar’s hometown of Baramati in Pune district.

On the possibility of a merger between the ruling NCP and the Opposition NCP led by Sharad Pawar, Zirwal said both factions were already working together in local body elections and that leaders had realised the need for unity.

Former minister Nawab Malik said the final call on a merger rested with Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. “Now, I cannot predict how politics will take shape. But it is everyone’s wish that the entire family and the two parties should come together,” he said. Another leader close to Ajit Pawar, Pramod Hindurao, said Sunetra Pawar should carry forward her husband’s legacy and look after party workers. Sunetra Pawar had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramati on an NCP ticket and lost to Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP).

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said it was too soon to discuss political matters amid widespread grief. Bhujbal and NCP working president Praful Patel attended the funeral and met Sunetra Pawar to offer condolences.

From the Opposition side, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse said a decision to merge the factions had been reached after two-and-a-half months of discussions with Sharad Pawar’s consent. He said it had been decided eight days ago to contest the February 5 Zilla Parishad polls on the NCP’s clock symbol, with a formal announcement on merger to follow the elections. Another NCP (SP) leader said the sudden developments had created uncertainty and clarity would emerge in the coming days. State NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said Ajit Pawar had spoken about taking a joint decision on unification after municipal and local body polls. Recalling discussions ahead of the January 15 Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections, Shinde quoted Ajit Pawar as saying, “Let us sit together and discuss after Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.” He added that Pawar wanted both factions and the family to remain united.