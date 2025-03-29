NCLAT upholds CCI ruling against Google in Play Store case, reduces penalty to Rs 216 crore

In a setback for Google, appellate tribunal NCLAT on Friday upheld fair trade regulator CCI's finding that the company's app store billing policy was unfair and restrictive for developers. It, however, slashed the penalty to almost a fifth to Rs 216 crore from Rs 936.44 crore imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). In a 104-page order, the NCLAT said Google "has abused its dominant position and has violated Section". However, it also said there was no violation by the tech major on charging 15 to 30 per cent service fee from apps depending on various parameters. A two-member bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Barun Mitra said Google "has abused its dominant position and has violated Section", however, in some sections, violation was "not proved, but penalty was still leviable on proof of violation". "The penalty imposed on Google is modified as per the computation contained in paragraph 105 of this order. Thus, the penalty imposed on Google for relevant turnover of last three preceding year of Rs 936.44 crores is modified to the amount of Rs 216.69 crore (USD 2,98,89,312.39)," said the NCLAT order.

As Google has already "deposited 10 per cent of the penalty in the present Appeal, rest of the amount of penalty shall be deposited by the Appellant within 30 days from today", said NCLAT. Earlier on October 25, 2022, the CCI had slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies. This was challenged by Alphaet Inc and Google before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate jurisdiction over the orders passed by CCI. NCLAT in its judgement has upheld the CCI direction that Google shall allow, and not restrict app developers from using any third party billing/ payment processing services, either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps. It also upheld CCI's direction that Google shall not impose any Anti-steering Provisions on app developers and shall not restrict them from communicating with their users to promote their apps and offerings. The appellate tribunal has upheld CCI's direction that Google shall not discriminate against other apps facilitating payment through UPI in India vis-a-vis its own UPI app. However, it set aside CCI direction such as Google shall set out a clear and transparent policy on data that is collected on its platform, use of such data by the platform and also the potential and actual sharing of such data with app developers. In its order, CCI had also directed the tech giant to cease and desist from unfair business practices as well as carry out various measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline. While deciding, NCLAT framed 12 questions and answered all of them. NCLAT said findings by the CCI while determining the relevant market, i.e. the market for apps facilitating payment through UPI in India, have been correctly determined.

"The said product market is not interchangeable or substitutable by the consumer by other payment system, i.e. payment by credit or debit cards, wallet and net banking. Thus, we do not find any infirmity in such determination of product market by the CCI," said NCLAT. The appellate tribunal also rejected the Google's contentions that no effect analysis was conducted by the CCI in the relevant market. According to NCLAT, Google, by requiring app developers to use of Google Play (GPBS), imposed a discriminatory condition and violated section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Competition Act. As per section 4(2)(a)(i), it shall be an abuse of dominant position if an enterprise directly or indirectly imposes unfair or discriminatory condition in purchase or sale of goods or service. "We, thus, are of the view that the conclusion drawn by the Commission that there is breach of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act is based on materials on record. We, thus, uphold the decision of the Commission in so far as it held that Appellant has violated provision of Section 4(2)(a)(i)," the appellate tribunal said. However, about the requirement of fee payment by app developers between 15-30 per cent, which was not being paid by Google's own YouTube, NCLAT said there is no discrimination. NCLAT said the revenue generated by YouTube is a revenue of the Google and no elements of sale on goods or services with regard to revenue of YouTube is involved nor Google is fixing a price for sale of goods or service with respect to YouTube. "Thus, alleged discrimination with regard to not claiming 15-30 per cent fee from YouTube is wholly unfounded and without any basis," it said. Moreover, on Google's restrictions for mandatorily using GPBS (Google Play Billing System), NCLAT said it "did not find any violation of Section 4(2)(b)(ii)". "The payments under Google Play under GPBS being less than 1 per cent, the finding of the Commission that Google has restricted or limited technical or scientific development relating to market of payment processors/ aggregators, cannot be sustained," it said