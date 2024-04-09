NCERT warns against pirated textbooks

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) raised an alarm on Monday about the circulation of pirated school textbooks, highlighting the risk of inaccurate information.



The council also expressed concern over the violation of its copyright, advising the public to avoid unauthorised reproduction and commercial distribution of NCERT school textbooks.

A high-ranking council official revealed that certain dishonest publishers have been reproducing NCERT school textbooks available on its website under their own brand, without securing permission from the NCERT. The official warned that any individual or entity found to be commercially distributing NCERT textbooks, either in entirety or partially, or incorporating NCERT textbook content in their publications without explicit copyright consent, would be subject to legal consequences under the Copyright Act of 1957.

The official further requested the public to refrain from using such textbooks or workbooks, as they may contain incorrect information and may contradict the fundamental principles of the NCF (National Curriculum Framework for School Education) 2023. The council also encouraged anyone who encounters such pirated textbooks or workbooks to report them immediately.

Last week, the NCERT announced that textbooks for Class 3 would be available by the last week of April, and for Class 6 by mid-May. It also reported that 1.21 crore copies of the 2023-2024 editions of textbooks for classes 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, and 12 have been distributed across the country.