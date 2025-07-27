NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help school students learn about India’s defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to government sources.

The module will have two parts—first for students from class 3 to 8 and another one for students from class 9 to 12.

A source said that the special module prepared by the NCERT will have 8 to 10 pages focussing on India’s strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, were brutally gunned down by terrorists.

“The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security,” the source said.

India retaliated by targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries in early May.

A special discussion on Operation Sindoor would also be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday after a weeklong virtual washout of Parliament proceedings. The Opposition made a strong demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.

In the coming months, NCERT will also be publishing special modules on Mission LiFE (‘LiFEStyle For Environment’); horrors of partition; India’s rise as a space power– from Chandrayan to Aditya L1 to Subhanshu Shukla’s journey to International Space Station,” a source in Education Ministry said.

NCERT is entrusted with the responsibility to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education. The NCERT and its constituent units undertake, promote and coordinate research in areas related to school education; prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and develop educational kits, multimedia digital materials, etc.