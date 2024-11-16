NCB seizes 82.53 kg cocaine worth Rs 900 cr in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a significant blow to drug trafficking syndicates, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine worth around Rs 900 crore from the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas of Delhi on Wednesday. The operation is one of the largest cocaine recoveries in recent times, carried out under the directive of the Union Home Minister as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Drug-Free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat).

The massive haul was the culmination of months of investigation following previous seizures in March and August 2024. Using a combination of technical surveillance and human intelligence, NCB officials traced the supply chain to its source, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

The operation began with the interception of a parcel at a courier shop in Delhi, destined for Australia. Despite the use of “cut-offs” to obscure the trail, investigators managed to track the bulk of the consignment concealed in Delhi’s Janakpuri and

Nangloi areas. Initial findings suggest that the syndicate operates through an intricate network of individuals based abroad.

The network utilises hawala operators and maintains anonymity among its members, often employing pseudonyms to conduct drug dealings. A portion of the seized cocaine was reportedly intended for shipment to Australia using courier and small cargo services.

Two key operatives, residents of Delhi and Sonipat, have been arrested so far.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the syndicate’s backward and forward linkages and identify the source of the cocaine. NCB is collaborating with foreign drug law enforcement agencies to unearth the syndicate’s international connections.

In light of the growing trend of drug trafficking through courier services, the NCB has intensified capacity-building initiatives for law enforcement agencies and sensitisation programs for courier companies and postal services across India. These efforts aim to strengthen preventive measures and enhance cooperation in combating the smuggling of narcotics via such channels.