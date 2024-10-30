NCB busts meth lab; Tihar Jail warden, Mexican among 5 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in collaboration with the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, dismantled a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing lab in Delhi and arrested a Tihar Jail warden, a businessman, a chemist, and members of a Mexican drug cartel. An anonymous source tipped off the Narcotics Control Bureau about the manufacturing lab.

This operation is part of India’s intensified drive toward a drug-free nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Nasha Mukt Bharat” initiative.

The raid was conducted on October 25, uncovering 95 kilograms of methamphetamine in both solid and liquid forms, as well as various chemicals and imported machinery.

According to police reports, the lab was situated in the Kasna Industrial Area of Gautam Budh Nagar and was allegedly set up to produce methamphetamine for both domestic distribution and international export.

Intelligence reports indicated that members of the notorious Mexican drug cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), were also involved, signalling a cross-border collaboration in drug production and trafficking.

Upon entering the facility, authorities found an array of chemicals essential for methamphetamine production, including acetone, sodium hydroxide, methylene chloride, ethanol, toluene, red phosphorus, and ethyl acetate.

These materials, combined with specialised imported machinery, indicated a well-equipped and high-capacity lab designed for large-scale production of synthetic drugs.

The raid also led to the arrest of four key suspects. Among them was a businessman from Delhi, who was found on the premises at the time of the operation.

Investigations revealed that he had a history of involvement in drug trafficking and had previously been arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

During his time in Tihar Jail, he reportedly formed connections with a jail warden, who subsequently became his accomplice in the methamphetamine operation.

The warden allegedly played a significant role in establishing the lab, obtaining necessary chemicals, and facilitating the import of manufacturing equipment.

A Mumbai-based chemist was recruited by the suspects to oversee the drug manufacturing process. Additionally, a member of the Mexican CJNG cartel, currently residing in Delhi, was brought in to evaluate the quality of the drugs being produced.

The CJNG cartel’s involvement, known for its aggressive expansion into international drug markets, underscores the global scope of

this operation and highlights the cartel’s growing presence in India.

The four suspects were presented before a magistrate on Sunday and have since been remanded to three days of police custody for further questioning.

A fifth individual, described as an essential member of the syndicate and a close associate of the Delhi-based businessman, was subsequently apprehended in the Rajouri Garden area of Delhi. This individual is expected to appear before the court shortly.

The NCB’s recent bust in NCR is part of a broader national campaign against synthetic drug manufacturing and trafficking. This year alone, the NCB has dismantled

clandestine labs in Gandhinagar and Amreli in Gujarat, Jodhpur, Sirohi in

Rajasthan, and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

In an earlier operation in October, the NCB, alongside the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), raided a lab at the Bagroda Industrial Estate in Bhopal, seizing 907

kilograms of mephedrone and 7,000 kilograms of various chemicals.

Authorities believe that synthetic drug production, including methamphetamine and mephedrone, is increasingly moving into industrial areas to avoid detection.

These areas allow for the transportation of large quantities of raw materials and equipment without raising suspicions and provide

cover for the toxic byproducts generated during chemical processing.

As drug traffickers adapt to evade law enforcement, the NCB is intensifying its efforts to train local police in recognizing and dismantling synthetic drug labs.