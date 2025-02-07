NCB busts drug syndicate, seizes Rs 200 crore narcotics; 4 held

Mumbai: In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a drug syndicate and seized banned substances worth Rs 200 crore from Navi Mumbai after arresting four persons, an official said on Friday.

The contraband seized by NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit (NCB MZU) last week includes 11.54 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed/ganja, and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the NCB for the drug bust.

“Bharat crushes drug cartels with zero tolerance. A major breakthrough in Mumbai in seizing very high-grade cocaine, ganja, and cannabis gummies and arresting four people.

“It is a testament to the success of the top-to-bottom approach to investigation adopted to make PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a drug-free India a reality. Congratulations to team @narcoticsbureau,” Shah posted on X.

An NCB official said a group of people based abroad were operating the syndicate and some of the seized drugs had been sourced from the US through courier or small cargo services and human carriers.

The official said NCB confiscated 200 grams of cocaine from a parcel that was to be sent to Australia last month and busted the syndicate by tracking down the source of the drug to Navi Mumbai. Four persons were arrested, he added.

The members of the ring used pseudonyms in their day-to-day conversations for their drug dealings. Efforts are being made to identify the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate, the official said.

A joint operation of the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad last year led to the seizure of Rs 1,300 crore drugs from a dhow about 60 nautical miles off the western state’s coast and the arrest of five foreign nationals.