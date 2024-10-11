Nayab Saini likely to take oath as CM on October 15

Chandigarh: In the aftermath of a stunning electoral victory, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is preparing to form the government in Haryana, with the swearing-in ceremony slated for October 15. Nayab Saini is expected to take the oath as the new Chief Minister, marking a new chapter for the state’s leadership.



According to party sources, Haryana may follow the precedent set by other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha by introducing two Deputy Chief Ministers. This dual-leadership model is anticipated to balance seniority and caste representation within the cabinet. The senior-most leader, former Home Minister Anil Vij, is tipped to be one of the Deputy CMs, while the other position may go to a Brahmin MLA, potentially offering a more inclusive leadership structure.

In the run-up to the swearing-in, key party figures, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and co-in-charge Biplab Deb, have been meeting at the Delhi residence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to finalise the names of ministers and strategize on other crucial matters. Sources reveal that the BJP is keen on the Deputy CM formula to address internal disputes over seniority, with Anil Vij having made a strong bid for the Chief Minister’s position.

The swearing-in ceremony will likely feature high-profile attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to join after his return from a foreign tour. The ceremony was initially scheduled for October 12, but was postponed to accommodate the PM’s schedule.

Meanwhile, lobbying has intensified for the Deputy CM and ministerial posts. Mahipal Dhanda, the MLA from Panipat Rural, and Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar have been camped in Delhi, pushing their respective claims. Dhanda is particularly eyeing the Deputy CM post. In another development, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma met with Nayab Saini in Delhi, while his mother, Shakti Rani Sharma, recently secured victory from the Kalka constituency.

In another strategic meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhary and her daughter Shruti Chaudhary, the newly elected MLA from Tosham, met with Union Minister Khattar, indicating a broader coalition-building process within the BJP.

Despite facing anti-incumbency sentiments, the BJP successfully retained power in Haryana, securing a third consecutive term and staving off the Congress’s attempt at a comeback. The assembly election results, declared earlier this week, showcased the BJP’s ability to navigate political headwinds and maintain its dominance in the state.

Nayab Saini, currently in Delhi, is consulting with senior party leadership on cabinet formation as the final preparations for the government formation continue.