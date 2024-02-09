Nawaz Sharif's party says he is set to deliver 'victory speech'

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday said its supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to deliver a "victory speech" after the final results of the general elections and that it is in contact with the independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan's party.

Pakistan on Thursday held the general elections marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

Pakistan's authorities were moving at a snail's pace to announce the election results and the first official results were announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan after facing a barrage of criticism by the parties, especially by Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which accused that its mandate was being stolen.

Both PTI and PML-N are claiming victory in the elections. Sharif, 74, a three-time former prime minister, is hoping to secure a record third term in the elections with the backing of the powerful Army.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Sharif's daughter, wrote: "As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, PML-N, Alhamdulillah emerging as the single largest party in the centre and Punjab. "

"Some results awaited. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) will head to PML-N HQ for the victory speech as soon as the final results are received. Insha'Allah. Stay tuned," she said.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that the independent candidates, who are emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections, are in contact with the party.

"The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours as per the Constitution," the former finance minister told Geo News on Friday.

Dar said that the PML-N cannot force anyone to join the party, adding that they are being contacted by candidates who are willing to join their party.

The ex-finance minister added: "If independents did not join any political party then they will lose reserved seats. The independents are not even close to PML-N's success in Punjab."

In total 266 National Assembly seats were up for grabs in Thursday's election out of 336, but polling was postponed on at least one seat after a candidate was killed in a gun attack in Bajaur.

Another 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities and are allotted to the winning parties based on proportional representation.

Dar claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led party has the majority in Punjab and has won the majority of the National Assembly seats in the elections.

"According to the results that were announced till 3am in the night, the PML-N was in the lead with more seats. And even when the results were slow, the PML-N was ahead," he claimed.

PML-N supremo Sharif had said that even if his party had a majority, he would still join hands with other parties, said Dar.

"We are hopeful to form a government in the centre and Punjab and if someone else forms a government, then we will accept it as well," he said.