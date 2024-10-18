Navi Mumbai cops nab Bishnoi gang member

MUMBAI/New DELHI/PANIPAT: In a major breakthrough, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested Sukhbir Balbir Singh, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Singh, also known by the alias “Sukha,” was apprehended by the Panvel Town police on Wednesday in Panipat, Haryana, according to officials. This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into a larger conspiracy to target the actor, with the gang reportedly planning to use high-powered weapons smuggled from Pakistan.



Singh along with some of the Bishnoi gang members supposedly put together the plan and they were going to use AK-47’s, M16’s, AK-92’s, (which are all types of machine guns) that were to be brought in from Pakistan.

His handler, known as Dogar, is located in Pakistan and is thought to have facilitated the delivery of these arms to the gang. Singh played a key part in the distribution of assignments and materials to the gunman who was going to assassinate Khan.

The Panvel police had been tracking Singh’s movements for some time and obtained his live location at a hotel in Panipat on October 16, 2024. In coordination with local Panipat authorities, a team of officers surrounded the hotel and discreetly booked rooms to monitor his activities. Upon discovering that his appearance had drastically changed—with long hair and an unkempt beard—police were initially uncertain of his identity. But after much questioning it was determined that his name was Sukhbir Balbir Singh, and he was arrested without incident.

In other news related to the investigation Delhi Police arrested Yogesh Kumar, an interstate sharpshooter, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs. Yogesh was one of the perpetrators of the sensational Nadir Shah murder case(Gym owner of Greater Kailash, Delhi). During an encounter on Thursday morning, Yogesh was shot in the leg and later transported to a hospital for treatment. They found an unregistered motorcycle, a pistol, and a lot of cartridges on him. Yogesh, also known as Raju, is a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, and has been involved in multiple criminal activities.

Sukhbir Singh’s arrest is believed to be a major blow to the Bishnoi gang. Singh is not only linked to the plot against Salman Khan but is also being interrogated in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, who was shot earlier this year. In connection with the other agencies that are working with the panvel city police to bust up the gang’s network because they have been involved in numerous acts of brutal crime.

In earlier developments, five other members of the Bishnoi gang had been arrested in connection with the plot to kill Salman Khan. Further investigation showed that the gang had 60 to 70 of its members following khan’s movements all over mumbai, navi mumbai and his panvel farm house where he spends a lot of time.