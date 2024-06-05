Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha CM following BJD's election defeat

Bhubaneswar: Marking the end of his 24-year rule in Odisha, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday resigned from the post of chief minister after the defeat of his party in the assembly elections in the state.

Patnaik handed over his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, sources said.

Though several BJD leaders had gathered at Patnaik's residence, he came alone to the governor's house to tender his resignation.

The BJD supremo only waved at waiting journalists and left the premises after submitting his resignation letter.

BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win only 51 seats. Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. The results were announced on Tuesday.

Patnaik had for the first time taken oath as the chief minister of Odisha on March 5, 2000.