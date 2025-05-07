Nationwide mock drill today to test civil defence readiness

New Delhi: India will conduct a massive nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, aimed at testing the country’s preparedness in the event of a hostile attack. The large-scale exercise, set to begin at 4 pm across most states and Union territories, will focus on key actions such as activation of air-raid sirens, evacuation procedures, cleaning of bunkers, and testing emergency communication networks.

The initiative, said to be the most extensive since the 1971 Indo-Pak war, will involve nearly 300 designated ‘civil defence districts’ that house critical infrastructure, including military bases, nuclear facilities, refineries, and major dams. Officials clarified that these are not the usual administrative districts but are demarcated based on the presence of sensitive installations.

According to senior government sources, the number of volunteers participating in the exercise is estimated to be around six lakh, although this figure may increase as last-minute mobilisations take place. The mock drill was triggered by a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this week, citing “new and complex threats” in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Officials across the country have been directed to mobilise resources and engage with the public for effective participation. “The goal is to test the entire machinery — from sirens and shelters to coordination between agencies,” an official involved in the planning said.

In Delhi, preparations are already in motion under the codename Operation Abhyaas. Drills will be held at 55 locations across the capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued public advisories detailing instructions on identifying siren signals, locating nearby shelters such as basements and underground parking areas. People have been advised to keep ready items like torches, emergency kit, water bottles among others.

“People should not panic when sirens are sounded. Instead, they must proceed calmly to designated shelters and avoid using mobile phones unless necessary,” a Delhi government advisory stated.

In Kashmir, the Directorate of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence has instructed that drills be conducted at 4 pm. A senior SDRF official said, “It is important that citizens treat this drill with seriousness as it aims to protect lives in real emergencies.”

Chandigarh will carry out a blackout rehearsal between 7:30 pm and 7:40 pm. “Siren will sound continuously for ten minutes to simulate an emergency,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishan Kumar Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed that although 19 districts had been marked for participation by the Centre, the state government has opted to include all districts. “This is a vital security exercise. We want every part of the state to be ready,” he said.

In Karnataka, mock drills will be held in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur. “This will go on for a week,” said DGP Prashant Kumar Thakur. “We are looking to identify preparedness gaps and rectify them quickly.” Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that drills would take place at 20 locations in the state, including major cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Patiala. “Every district has been instructed to coordinate with local civil defence officials and volunteers,” he said.

The drills are expected to simulate a range of emergency scenarios, from warning sirens and blackouts to crash camouflage operations around vital installations. Evacuation protocols will also be rehearsed, and injured individuals will be mock-transported to safety to evaluate response times and medical preparedness. A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan was held in the Capital earlier in the day. It included senior civil and police officials from across the country to discuss logistics and ensure public participation. “The readiness of control rooms and the operationalisation of hotline links with the Indian Air Force will be tested during this exercise,” an official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated in its directive that the exercise will extend to the village level and involve personnel from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), school and college students, home guards, and civil defence wardens.

A senior official in the Home Ministry explained, “This is a proactive measure to ensure that our civil defence capabilities are functioning smoothly. All state authorities have been told to treat this as a high-priority event.”

The exercise is also a test of coordination between multiple agencies. Control rooms, shadow control centres, and communication networks, including radio and hotline systems, are being put to the test. “Any malfunctioning system or bottleneck will be noted and rectified in the days following the drill,” an official said.

Political parties have also weighed in on the significance of the exercise. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a public appeal asking citizens to cooperate and participate actively. Party leaders and lawmakers have been instructed to be present in their respective constituencies during the drill. “This is not the first time civil defence mechanisms are being mobilised,” said a senior retired official familiar with past operations. “During the Kargil conflict and the Parliament attack, and even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, civil defence played a crucial support role.” The comprehensive nature of Wednesday’s mock drill, covering sensitive locations and urban centres alike, marks a renewed focus on readiness in the face of rising geopolitical tensions. A senior defence official involved in the planning remarked, “We cannot afford to be complacent. What we learn from this drill could save lives in the future.” The drill is expected to provide valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of India’s emergency response systems. Once completed, authorities will compile reports to analyse how systems performed under simulated pressure and where improvements are needed