Nationwide mock drill ‘Operation Abhyaas’ simulates hostile scenarios

New Delhi: A massive civil defence exercise titled Operation Abhyaas was carried out across India on Monday, involving mock drills simulating emergencies such as air raids, bomb threats, fires, and rescue operations. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier announced the initiative, directing states and Union Territories to organise coordinated drills amid rising security concerns.

The drills came shortly after the launch of Operation Sindoor by armed forces, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. That military action followed the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. Mock drills under Operation Abhyaas were executed in over 300 civil defence districts across the country. The exercise spanned states and Union Territories including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, and the northeastern states. In Delhi, drills took place at 55 sites. Sirens blared as security forces and fire services launched simulated responses. Injured “victims” were seen being carried on stretchers, while Delhi Fire Services used cranes to evacuate people from high-rises. “We practised coordinated evacuation and rescue operations with all emergency services,” said a senior official from Delhi’s Civil Defence. A symbolic blackout was observed in central Delhi, including India Gate and Parliament premises, from 8 pm to 8.15 pm. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) confirmed it had initiated the blackout to simulate wartime conditions and test response infrastructure. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, sirens prompted immediate response from fire brigades and medical teams. Schools across the city also took part, with students and staff participating in safety drills involving classroom evacuations and basic emergency protocols. Mumbai saw drills at several crowded sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). “Given the history of this location during the 26/11 attacks, testing preparedness here is critical,” a Central Railway official said. Teams rehearsed rescue scenarios involving simultaneous attacks and fire emergencies. In Tamil Nadu, security rehearsals were held at the Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam and the Chennai Port. “Such drills help us assess our operational readiness at critical installations,” an officer associated with the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board said. Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh witnessed simulations of bomb explosions and coordinated multi-agency rescue operations. In Hyderabad, police, fire and disaster response forces carried out similar exercises at four locations.

Kerala reported drills in 14 districts, including one at Ernakulam’s Collectorate where lights were cut as part of a simulation. In Kolkata, four private schools conducted evacuation drills, guided by emergency response teams. Mock operations in Ranchi’s Doranda area continued under light rain, while Odisha saw participation in 12 districts. In Assam, the Home Guard and Civil Defence wing led joint efforts involving several departments. A brief blackout was also observed in Mizoram’s Aizawl, where drills were confined to a two-kilometre stretch. “The five-minute blackout was necessary to replicate a real-time scenario,” a local official explained.

A Home Ministry source said that the exercise aimed to assess the preparedness of civil defence services, ensure functionality of evacuation protocols, and familiarise civilians with emergency procedures.