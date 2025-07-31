National security not just ‘slogan’ but moral duty, responsibility, says RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha

New Delhi: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday described the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, as a tragedy that united the nation in grief. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a special discussion on “Operation Sindoor”, Jha said, “Those 26 families became the symbol of the pain of the country. Their pain was not their personal pain. It was the pain of all of us.”



He stressed that national security must be treated as “a moral duty and responsibility” rather than a slogan, warning that unity during national crises should not shield governments from legitimate scrutiny.

Referring to his article Unity in Grief, Jha remarked, “Whenever there is a disaster facing the country, the whole nation starts thinking alike. This is the beauty of this country.” Without naming political figures, he said, “Nehru is the life vest of this government… If Nehru is still bothering you after so many years, then there was something special about that man.”

Calling for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Jha said, “Kashmir should not be considered as a landmass. People live in Kashmir. The kind of reaction that came after Pahalgam was unprecedented.” He also criticised restrictions on leaders seeking to visit the 1931 martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar, stating, “The government there has responsibility without power.”

Earlier in the debate, TDP MP Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha said the Pahalgam attack was “one such moment” in the nation’s history that would be remembered. He praised Operation Sindoor’s impact, claiming it would deter Pakistan from future aggression. “Pakistan understands that peace in Kashmir weakens its political narrative… Operation Sindoor hit the core narrative of Pakistan with Kashmir,” he said.