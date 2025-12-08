Vande Matram stood solid as rock despite British oppression: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lamented that the Constitution was "throttled" and the nation chained by the Emergency when national song Vande Mataram completed 100 years. Initiating a day-long discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, Modi noted that Vande Mataram stood like a rock and inspired unity despite British oppression. "When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind bars," he said. "The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass," Modi said. The prime minister noted that the mantra of Vande Mataram gave power and inspiration to the entire country during freedom struggle.

"The mantra energised and inspired India’s freedom movement and showed the path of courage and determination. Remembering that sacred Vande Mataram today is a great privilege for all of us in this House. "It is a matter of pride for us that we are witnessing the historic occasion of Vande Mataram completing 150 years," he said. The prime minister recalled that the British were forced to ban Vande Mataram even though they brought in laws to prevent printing and propagation of the poem. "Vande Mataram was written at a time when, after the uprising of 1857, the British government was alarmed and unleashing various forms of oppression. A campaign was underway to push the British national anthem 'God Save the Queen' into every household. "Through Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay responded to this challenge with great strength and resolve. British divided Bengal in 1905, but Vande Mataram stood like a rock and inspired unity," he said.