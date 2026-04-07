Names of people belonging to specific communities deleted from post-SIR voter rolls: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that names of people belonging to specific communities were deleted from the post-SIR voter rolls in the state.

Addressing a rally at Chakdaha in Nadia district, Banerjee said that the TMC will stand by those whose names were excluded from the voter rolls, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to latest Election Commission data, nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal after the SIR process.

Banerjee claimed that following her intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh cases under ‘adjudication’ had been restored.

“Names were being removed from official records by targeting specific communities,” the CM alleged.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.