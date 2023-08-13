Names in Hindi, hard to pronounce: DMK on Bill to revamp criminal laws

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has opposed the Central government’s Hindi names for the Bills introduced in Parliament on Friday to replace British-era criminal laws.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Wilson accused the Central government of forcing Hindi throughout India by introducing the three recently introduced Bills in Hindi.

“I request that the names of the three bills be changed to English. Mandatory Hindi should not be implemented, as it means imposing and is unconstitutional,” Wilson said.

Addressing mediapersons at Chennai airport on his return from Delhi after attending the parliament session, the DMK MP said: “English is the common language, as India has many different languages. All three Bills are in Hindi, so people don’t understand which bill it is. Those names are hard to pronounce. This will lead to the forced introduction of Hindi throughout India.”

The DMK MP further termed the move as “unconstitutional.”

“The titles of the three Bills are in Hindi. Titles of Acts being in Hindi is against the Constitution Article. It has been said in the Constitution that whatever is filed, including the Bill, must be in English,” said Wilson.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Friday said the Centre’s move “reeks of linguistic imperialism” and added that it was an attempt to “recolonisation in the name of decolonisation”.

“The audacious attempt by the Union BJP Government to tamper with the essence of India’s diversity through a sweeping overhaul — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill — reeks of linguistic imperialism. This is an affront to the very foundation of INDIA’s unity. BJP and Prime Minister Modi have no moral right to even utter the word Tamil hereafter,” Stalin posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said: “The BJP’s audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely”, adding a hashtag to stop Hindi imposition.

On Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha the three Bills aimed at giving justice and protecting the rights given to Indian citizens by the Constitution.

Shah said that the three Bills — The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakhshya Bill, 2023 — fulfil a vow outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to end all signs of slavery.