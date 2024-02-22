‘Namaste behno aur bhaiyo’ will ring loud & clear forever

Mumbai: The legendary voice of Indian radio, Ameen Sayani, has passed away at the age of 91. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening and couldn’t be revived despite medical attention. The last rites will be held on Thursday.



Sayani’s signature greeting, “Namaste behno aur bhaiyo, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon,” resonated with millions of listeners through his iconic radio show Binaca Geetmala every Wednesday on Radio Ceylon from 1952 to 1988.

More than just a show, Binaca Geetmala became a cultural phenomenon. After 1988, Binaca Geetmala moved to All India Radio’s Vividh Bharati where it ruled the charts till 1994. The show brought the magic of Hindi cinema songs to countless homes. Sayani’s warm and engaging voice, coupled with his insightful commentary, made him a beloved companion and a trusted guide through the world of Bollywood music.

Born in Mumbai in 1932, Sayani started his career at the young age of 13, writing for his mother’s fortnightly journal Rehbar. He later transitioned to radio, initially in English before finding his true calling in Hindi. He later left Bombay to study in Gwalior. When he returned to Bombay post Independence, he auditioned for AIR’s Hindi service but was rejected because of a slight Gujarati accent.

The tryst with fame came a few years later.

In 1952, then information and broadcasting minister B V Keskar banned Hindi film songs from AIR.

Around that time, Radio Ceylon, which was founded by the British, started becoming popular for its programmes in English, Tamil and Hindi. Broadcast from Colombo, Radio Ceylon began its journey in 1949.

American businessman Daniel Molina saw an opportunity there and established his company, Radio Advertising Services in Mumbai. He hired Sayani’s elder brother, former AIR broadcaster Hamid Sayani, to run Radio Ceylon’s production arm.

Hamid Sayani and Molina were keen to produce a programme on Hindi film songs and the elder Sayani zeroed in on his young brother.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Sayani became a radio presenter in Hindi with Binaca Geetmala, a programme of Hindi film songs sponsored by the toothpaste brand, in December 1952 and never looked back.

For Rs 25 a week, the young Ameen would select the songs, write, produce and compare the programme and also go through the fan mail.

The first of its kind show, it ran for 42 years to massive popularity.

Sayani’s impact transcended entertainment. He played a crucial role in popularising Hindi music and language across India, bridging regional and cultural divides. His dedication to his craft and genuine connection with his audience earned him the respect and admiration of generations.

He hosted over 50,000 programs, interviewed legends like Lata Mangeshkar, and even lent his voice to over 19,000 jingles and ads. While radio was his true calling, Sayani also dabbled in films like “Bhoot Bungla” and “Teen Devian.” He believed in clear and natural speech, emphasising the power of truth and simplicity in radio presentation.

Despite his immense popularity, Sayani remained grounded. He famously said, “My voice was not good... I try to speak from my heart and the attempt is that ‘dil ki baat, dil se dil tak pahunche’” (Let words from the heart reach hearts). This inherent humility and sincerity resonated with millions, making him a true king of radio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures expressed their condolences. They recognised Sayani’s contribution to Indian broadcasting and the special bond he nurtured with his listeners. While his physical presence is no more, his legacy as a radio pioneer and storyteller lives on, echoing through the nostalgic corridors of millions of memories. Sayani wasn’t just a presenter; he was a magician, weaving his magic with words, weaving together a tapestry of music and emotions that captivated generations. His wasn’t the voice of a singer or an orator, but the voice of a confidante, a friend who welcomed listeners into his world of music.That voice, the deep timbre radiating cheer and warmth, has fallen silent but the refrain of that unforgettable “Namaste behno aur bhaiyo, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon” will long ring loud and clear.