Nainital Not As Chilly As Delhi Today As Cold Wave Blankets North India

This morning Delhi woke up to an utterly cold weather, the national capital experienced a minimum visibility as a blanket of dense fog covered the streets

However, the weather department has recently predicted that temperatures may be on the rise from Wednesday onwards due to a western disturbance that will reduce fog and allow the penetration of more sunlight.

The national capital this morning experienced a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius owing to a cold wave sweeping through north India. The union territory had a temperature lower than the hill station Nainital, which reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported dense to very dense fog conditions. Drivers on the Delhi streets had a lot of difficulty and kept hazard lights on while moving cautiously through the fog cover.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department has also predicted severe conditions for Delhi today.

"Cold Day/Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th December 2022," the IMD had said in a bulletin on December 26.

"Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, Dense to Very Dense Fog very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours," the IMD added.

Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi airport authorities, have informed that while landings and take-offs continue, flights not equipped well enough or low visibility operations may get affected. The authorities have advised passengers to get in touch with their service providers for updated information on flight schedule.