Nagpur violence: 14 held on Friday, total 105 arrested so far

Nagpur: Fourteen persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number those held so far to 105, a senior police official said. Those held include 10 juveniles, as per police. Three more FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson was reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

“The 14 accused have been arrested from different parts of the city in connection with the riots. Three more FIRs have been registered related to the riots,” Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal said. The decision on lifting curfew from some parts of the city will be taken after a high-level review meeting, he added. Singhal, meanwhile, held a meeting at Police Bhavan in Civil Lines here to take stock of the situation. Thirty-three police personnel including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers were injured during the violence.