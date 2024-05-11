Nadda takes aim at Cong hypocrisy, calls for landslide victory for BJP

CHANDIGARH: BJP National President JP Nadda’s road show in the tiny town of Panchkula turned out to be a major crowd puller as numerous people gathered here today.



Nadda while addressing the road show organised in support of Ambala Lok Sabha candidate, Banto Kataria didn’t shy away from taking a dig at Congress. He said that Haryana has witnessed the typical hypocrisy of Congress.

In this road show Nadda was accompanied by National Vice President Saudan Singh, Haryana BJP’s Lok Sabha election in-charge Satish Poonia, Lok Sabha Election Management Committee convenor and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. Ambala MLA and Minister of State Aseem Goyal were also present.

In his address during the road show, JP Nadda said that the Congress has formed an arrogant alliance that will shield the corrupt. Fielding for Banto Kataria, Nadda reiterated BJP’s aim to achieve 400 seats. Addressing the people Nadda said that there was a time when people thought that nothing was going to change, but due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, big changes took place in India. The National President of BJP said that under Modi’s leadership, India became the fifth largest economic power country in the world. He urged the people to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and India would soon be the country with the third largest economy.

Nadda outlined the achievements of the Modi government, noting a significant increase in exports and the growth of India’s mobile phone manufacturing industry. He urged the public to elect Banto Kataria with a resounding majority, emphasizing the importance of continuing Modi’s vision for India’s progress.