Nadda slams Congress over language used against PM Modi

Hyderabad: Slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over its allegedly insulting attitude towards Other Backward Classes and for allegedly using undignified words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the OBC community would never forgive the party and would teach them a lesson.



Speaking after inaugurating BJP's district unit offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh virtually, he alleged that Congress had become desperate after losses in successive elections. The party is faced with "mental bankruptcy", he claimed.

The ruling party chief accused the Congress of forgetting the dignity of words while attacking PM Modi.

"Today, they forgot the dignity of words also. They are not even bothered about the words to be used. They are saying Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug). See the language of a party which had a national character," he said.

"They say Modi teri kabar khudegi' at a time when people -- from North East to Kutch, from Jammu-Kashmir to Kerala -- are saying 'Modi aapka kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom)," he claimed.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi's alleged "insult" to OBCs, Nadda said the community "gave their everything for the sake of nation's development and the society"

"Rahul ji is crushed in pride. (Rahul says) I will not apologise. What is his outlook towards society, especially towards the backward and most backward, towards OBC? Using insulting words towards a community, how far it is (sic)...what sort of a party is this and (what sort of) a leader," Nadda asked.

Stating the Gandhi was not ready to apologise when courts asked him to do so, he slammed the Congress leader for saying that injustice had been done to him, when the court awarded punishment.

"People of the country are watching and know the way the country has developed under the leadership of Modi," he said.

"I want to tell Congressmen, the way you are humiliating OBCs, the community and the country will never forgive you. In the coming times, they will vote against you decisively and give a clear message to you," he warned.

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court recently in a criminal defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark, following which the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP from the date of conviction.