Nadda, Rahul to address rallies in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on Sunday.



Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district around 1 pm, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to 'Utkal Gourav' Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.

People from across four Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur would be attending Rahul Gandhi's rally, he said.

On the other hand, Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm and address a public meeting in Ambapua area in Gopalpur assembly segment around 5.30 pm, BJP spokesperson Golak Nayak said.

He will also have "exhaustive interactions" with party workers from three Lok Sabha constituencies of Berhampur, Koraput and Nabarangpur, in Berhampur.

Police have made elaborate arrangements for the arrival of the two national leaders at Bhubaneswar.

Both of them will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport and go to their respective destinations on helicopters.