NADA suspends Bajrang Punia for four years for violation of anti-doping code

Punia contended that his refusal was due to concerns over expired testing kits, but NADA maintained it was an intentional breach of rules, demonstrating a disregard for his responsibilities. This suspension also affects his eligibility to return to competitive wrestling or pursue coaching abroad during this period.

Punia contended that his refusal was due to concerns over expired testing kits, but NADA maintained it was an intentional breach of rules, demonstrating a disregard for his responsibilities. This suspension also affects his eligibility to return to competitive wrestling or pursue coaching abroad during this period.