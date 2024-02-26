My resolve for developed India strengthened: PM Modi after prayers at submerged Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a unique experience – scuba diving to perform prayers at the submerged city of Dwarka, believed to be the ancient kingdom of Lord Krishna. He described it as a “divine experience” and expressed his long-held desire to visit the underwater city.

Wearing a white diving helmet and ochre robes, Modi sat cross-legged on the sea bed, folded his hands in prayers while being helped by the Navy divers and waved peacock feathers before offering them to Lord Krishna.

“More than courage, it was faith,” he said after coming out of the waters.

“The vision of Dwarka in the sea has further strengthened my resolve of a developed India,” he added.

Modi also inaugurated India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, the “Sudarshan Setu,” connecting Beyt Dwarka island to the mainland. This project, costing Rs. 979 crore, aims to improve connectivity and tourism for the region.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore, as per an official release.

The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side, it said.

The bridge, which was known as ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed as ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs. 4,100 crore in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Porbandar districts. These initiatives cover diverse areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Modi did not shy away from political attacks, criticizing the previous Congress government for neglecting development and focusing on personal gains. He contrasted their approach with his own, highlighting his commitment to serving the common people.

“Those who ruled the country for a long time did not have the will power, intention and dedication to provide amenities to the common people,” Modi said.

“The entire strength of Congress has been used to take one family forward. If everything was to be done only for one family then how would one remember to build the country? Its (Congress) entire energy was focused on how to run the government for five years and how to hide scams,” Modi said. In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi announced a three-month hiatus for his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” to adhere to political ethics and avoid any potential advantage for the ruling party.

Reaching out to first-time voters, Modi encouraged them to participate actively in the elections and cast their maiden vote for the nation. He acknowledged their power to shape the future and urged them to be informed and engaged.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister, in a video address to the ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ event organised by the ‘Gayatri Parivar’, emphasised the crucial role of strong family support systems in combating drug addiction among youth. Stressing the importance of resilient family structures, he highlighted the adverse impact of declining family values on society.

The Prime Minister praised the ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ initiative for steering millions of youths away from addiction towards nation-building endeavours.

