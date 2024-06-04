MVA sweeps Mumbai, wins 5 of 6 seats; NCP's Sunil Tatkare takes Raigad

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured a decisive victory in Mumbai, capturing five of the six Lok Sabha seats. Congress won Mumbai North Central, while Shiv Sena (UBT) took Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, and Mumbai North Central. BJP’s Piyush Goyal emerged victorious in Mumbai North, marking his debut in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has also requested a recount in Mumbai North West.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Sunil Tatkare won from Raigad, the only seat the party was leading in since the counting began at 8 am. According to Election Commission data, the NDA is leading in 17 seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 24 seats. NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule has secured a significant lead over her sister-in-law and rival Sunetra Pawar in Baramati, while BJP’s Pankaja Munde is trailing in the Munde family stronghold of Beed. Additionally, candidates leading in Jalgaon, Mumbai North, Raver, Osmanabad, Kalyan, Thane, and Nandurbar have consolidated margins of over 1 lakh votes.

Among the 1,121 candidates in the fray are notable figures such as Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Raosaheb Danve (Jalna), Bharti Pawar (Dindori), and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi).