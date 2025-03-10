Musk says he could collapse Ukr frontline with Starlink decision

Washington, DC: Days after calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “evil” for pushing what he called a “forever war” with Russia, American billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday warned that the entire frontline of Kyiv’s defence system will collapse if he “turned off” his Starlink satellite internet system, which has been vital in maintaining the military communications.

Taking to X, Musk said he is “sickened by” the years of “slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose.”

“I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by (Th)is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW,” he wrote.

Musk who is also US President Donald Trump’s adviser, called for sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, “especially the ones with mansions in Monaco” after Demonstrators unfurled a massive Ukrainian flag near the White House. He also insinuated that it was the Ukrainian oligarchs funding Democrats’ actions.

“Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately.

That is the key to the puzzle,” he wrote replying to a X threat asking “who paid” for the massive Ukrainian flag, reportedly world’s largest, unfurled near the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, in response to a post on X that accused Zelensky of prolonging the war to maintain power, Musk agreed, stating, “True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s fixed-line and mobile networks have been badly damaged by bombing since Russia invaded in February 2022, and Starlink has helped Kyiv to fill the void by sending tens of thousands of its dishes with terminals.

Some are made available to civilians, often trying to contact relatives on smartphones.

But most are used by Ukraine’s armed forces, which also have to contend with heavy signal jamming and interception of communications on the front lines. Ukrainian units often talk to each other via Starlink, and its services have become virtually indispensable for battlefield command and control.

