Mumbai Police struggles to get custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is facing increasing challenges in its efforts to apprehend and investigate dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as his gang continues to wreak havoc across the city. Despite the Bishnoi gang’s claim of responsibility for two high-profile incidents—the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in April and the recent assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique—the authorities have been unable to gain custody of Bishnoi, who remains incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat.



Bishnoi’s current incarceration stems from a drug smuggling case, following his transfer from Delhi’s Tihar Jail in August 2023. However, any attempts to transfer him to Mumbai for questioning have been thwarted by a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order. The ministry, exercising its power under Section 268 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), has barred his transfer for an extended period, citing concerns that Bishnoi’s movement could pose a threat to public order and safety.

This order was initially set to expire in August 2024, but sources indicate that it has been extended for another year. As a result, the Mumbai Police’s multiple applications for custody of Bishnoi have been rejected.

The Bishnoi gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol, along with gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, has made national headlines repeatedly in recent years. In 2022, the gang claimed responsibility for the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, which shocked the nation. More recently, the gang has taken credit for the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai’s Bandra in April.



Interestingly, Shubham Lonkar, believed to be a significant member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a key suspect in the recent murder of Baba Siddique, was among those interrogated following the shooting at Salman Khan’s home. According to inside sources, multiple individuals questioned in that case mentioned Lonkar’s name. He was suspected of providing shelter to those involved in the shooting incident, but lack of concrete evidence led to his release. The gang’s fixation on Salman Khan stems from a long-standing grudge linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Khan was accused of hunting the endangered animal during the filming of “Hum Saath Saath Hain” near Jodhpur. The Bishnoi community, which holds the blackbuck sacred, has been vocal about its anger towards Khan, with Lawrence Bishnoi himself stating in 2018 that his gang intended to kill the Bollywood actor in Jodhpur.

“We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason,” Bishnoi reportedly declared during a court appearance.

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, have made significant strides in apprehending suspects involved in Siddique’s assassination. So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, including Harishkumar Balakram, a 23-year-old scrap dealer from Uttar Pradesh who is alleged to have provided money and logistical support to the shooters. A court later on Tuesday remanded Balakram in police custody till October 21. He was apprehended from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day. In addition to Balakram, Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), and “co-conspirator” Pravin Lonkar have also been arrested. However, the police are still on the hunt for several other suspects, including the alleged mastermind, Shubham Lonkar, and another shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, both of whom remain at large.

In a recent court appearance, police officially suggested for the first time that the Bishnoi gang might be responsible for Siddique’s killing, citing the involvement of the Lonkar brothers. Investigations have revealed that the Lonkar brothers, Shubham and Pravin, played central roles in plotting Siddique’s murder. Shubham is believed to have orchestrated the attack and enlisted two of the shooters, Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar Gautam. Pravin, who has been taken into custody, is also accused of enlisting the third shooter involved in the attack.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA and member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra on Saturday night. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, the 66-year-old leader was declared dead on arrival. The murder, which was initially believed to be motivated by political or business rivalries, has now taken on a new dimension with the Bishnoi gang’s claim of responsibility. A Facebook post allegedly authored by gang member Shubham Lonkar stated that Siddique was targeted due to his association with India’s most-wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, as well as his ties to Salman Khan.

The post, which is currently being verified for authenticity by police, further suggested that Siddique’s killing was a form of retribution for the death of Anuj Thapan, one of the suspects in the April firing outside Khan’s house. Thapan was found dead under mysterious circumstances while in police custody, with authorities reporting it as a suicide, though his family has claimed he was tortured. “We do not have any enmity with anyone but whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order (‘hisab-kitaab kar lena’),” Lonkar wrote in Hindi in the Facebook post. The Bishnoi gang’s violent actions have sparked heightened security measures across Mumbai, particularly around Salman Khan’s properties. Police have ramped up security at both his Bandra residence and his farmhouse in Panvel, anticipating further threats. Meanwhile, the crime branch continues to probe multiple angles in Siddique’s murder, including potential political and business motives.