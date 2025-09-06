Mumbai police on alert after threat claims 14 terrorists with 400 kg RDX

Mumbai: Mumbai police have stepped up security after receiving a WhatsApp message warning that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX, allegedly planted in 34 vehicles, an official confirmed on Friday.

The message was received on the traffic police helpline late Thursday, just two days before Anant Chaturdashi, when lakhs of devotees will take part in the final immersion processions of the Ganesh festival. Authorities said the timing of the message was particularly concerning, given the expected heavy crowds across the city.

“This is the same WhatsApp helpline where similar messages had been received earlier, which were later found to be hoaxes. However, the Crime Branch has begun an investigation, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad and other agencies have been alerted,” the official said.

The sender claimed to be linked with a group called ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’ and alleged that explosives had already been planted. Police registered a case at Worli police station under Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with related sub-sections, against an unidentified person.

Although initial assessment suggests the message may be a hoax, technical teams are working to trace its origin. “We cannot take chances when such large gatherings are expected. Security checks and combing operations are in place across key routes and immersion points,” another police officer said.

Officials urged residents to remain calm but vigilant. “There is no need to panic. If anyone notices suspicious activity, they should immediately inform the authorities,” the officer added.

On Saturday, processions carrying idols of Lord Ganesh will converge at Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu, Dadar, and other immersion spots, with thousands of police personnel deployed to ensure safety.