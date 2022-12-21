Mumbai Man Attacked With Sword Allegedly Over Dispute Related To Trade

A man was attacked with a sword at Vasai near Mumbai, the incident has raised tension in the area and have made the police launch an immediate search for the suspects.

According to the witnesses, the attack could have been the result of a fight between two groups involved in pork trade.

The attack got recorded in the CCTV cameras of the locality in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The video footage showed one pick-up van hitting another, forcing it to come to a halt. A man is then forcefully brought out of the vehicle and attacked with a sword repeatedly. The video also shows the attackers scaring away the onlookers by showcasing the sword and a gun. The witnesses also claimed that the attackers fired shots to ensure no intervention.

The victim has been identified as Harjeet Singh. As per reports, the attackers had also kidnapped him after the assault. A case has been registered and several teams have been deployed to arrest the suspects and rescue the victim. No one else was hurt in the incident.

The police have already seized Mr Singh's vehicle and a sword from the spot as part of the investigation.