Mumbai court tells film producer accused of raping model to surrender

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai directed film producer Gunwant Jain, accused of raping a 38-year-model, to surrender before police.

Setting aside a magistrate's order that released Jain following his arrest in November, additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court) DG Dhoble, in his order of December 24, directed the accused to surrender before the concerned police station (Versova in west Mumbai) immediately.

In case of default, the investigating officer shall be at liberty to arrest the accused in accordance with law for the purpose of compliance of the order, the judge said.

The court said remand of five days is granted to police from the date of Jain's surrender or arrest.

As per police, Jain allegedly spiked the drink of the victim and sexually assaulted her.

On her complaint, a case was registered and Jain was arrested. However, on November 22, a magistrate's court ordered his release ruling that certain procedures were not followed while arresting the accused.