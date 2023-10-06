Mumbai building fire: Eknath Shinde condoles deaths, announces ex gratia for kin of victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a residential building fire in Mumbai and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased victims.

The CM said that those injured in the fire would be treated at government expense.

A massive fire at Jay Sandesh building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Goregaon West area killed seven people and left over 40 injured, said officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Fire officials said they rescued about 30 residents from the terrace and different floors of the building.

Expressing grief over the incident, Eknath Shinde wrote on X that he had instructed Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar and suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to visit the site of the blaze.

"The incident is unfortunate and I am in touch with the Mumbai civic commissioner," said Shinde, who is in New Delhi.

He said small children also lost their lives in the fire. "I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he said.

Those injured in the fire have been admitted to a trauma centre at Jogreshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu.