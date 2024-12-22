MSME sector: State expects Rs 8,220 cr investment, 1L jobs

Kolkata: The state government expects investment to the tune of Rs 8,220 core in the coming years with an employment potential of close to 1 lakh people in the MSME sector in West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram districts.

Investment proposals of Rs 4,100 crore were received from the participating entrepreneurs of the three districts at the Synergy & Business Facilitation Conclave held at Shahid Pradyot Smriti Sadan in West Midnapore.

More than 600 entrepreneurs from different areas of the three districts participated.

Among the major projects coming up in the three districts include a Gold Hub at Faridpur under Daspur-II Block in West Midnapore at a cost of Rs 7.78 crore.

The Hub will facilitate the improvement of technology, skill and quality, greater market access and also help in providing pollution-free, safe & organized platforms to 1250 artisans who work in a scattered way.

A foam mattress manufacturing cluster will be developed in Keshpur at West Midnapore while a WBSIDCL (West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd) park is coming up on 25 acres of land in Vidyasagar Industrial Park to benefit the MSMEs in the district.

In East Midnapore, a salt cluster is being set up to benefit around 5000 persons associated with the erstwhile salt factory.

Under the initiative for the development of a carpet cluster at Moyna in East Midnapore, skill up-gradation training on Tibetan carpet weaving was imparted to 120 weavers at a cost of Rs 9.26 lakh and 37 new Tibetan carpet looms have been supplied for Rs. 12.26 lakh.

Setting up of CFC (Common Facility Centre) is being explored.

Another CFC for Daspur-II Steel Fabrication Cluster is being set up at Rs 2.04 crore at Nischintapur under Daspur-II Block in Paschim Medinipur.

Work is in progress. Once fully completed, the centre will benefit over 275 people.

A CFC has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore at Kalyanpur under Egra-I Block in East Midnapore for Brass & Bell Metal Cluster, while another CFC e for Garbeta Steel Fabrication Cluster in West Midnapore has been set up for Rs 7.62 crore.

Financial approval of Rs 2.46 crore has been granted for setting up a CFC for the cashew nut processing cluster at Contai in East Midnapore.

The tendering process is in progress. This will benefit around 1300 people associated with cashew processing.

The synergy was inaugurated by. Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Minister in Charge of state Irrigation & Waterways department and presided over by Chandranath Sinha, minister-in-charge of MSME & Textiles department.