MP's GIS 2025 to play crucial role in achieving goal of India as developed nation: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Global Investors Summit (GIS) organised by the Madhya Pradesh government will play a crucial role in accomplishing the dream of making India the third largest economy by 2027, and a developed nation by 2047.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the two-day GIS here where Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore were signed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target before the youth and 130 crore people to make the country a developed nation by 2047 and make Bharat the third largest economy in the world by 2027. The two-day summit, I believe, will play a crucial role in accomplishing this mission," Shah said.

The first requisite for industrialists to invest and expand their business is a stable and powerful government, he said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has such a government.

"MP has a robust infrastructure, excellent eco-system, land, manpower, skilled workforce and other requisites," the Union minister added.

The summit achieved local and global investment dimensions, Shah further said, noting that representatives of 50 countries participated in it.

MP has become an attractive destination for industrialists, the Union minister further said, adding that it has a road network of five lakh kilometres and six airports, among other things. It is also the "cotton capital", he said.

"MP is the first state in the country to pass an `ease of doing business bill'," Shah said.

In the last ten years, the Indian economy has jumped to the fifth rank in the world from the tenth, and forex reserves, GDP and per capita income have doubled, he said.

"With great confidence, I want to tell the people of MP and India that we have laid a powerful foundation. In the next ten years many records will be created on this foundation," he said, assuring investors of all help from the Centre and state.

Once MP was called a `Bimaru' (laggard) state which faced power shortages and poor road and irrigation infrastructure, but now it is buzzing with development activities, said Shah.

In his speech, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said investments worth Rs 30,77,000 crore were secured through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors during the GIS and in the run-up to the event.

His government has introduced a single-window system for granting fast approvals to proposals for setting up industries, and decided to observe 2025 as the year of "Industries and Employment," he said.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.