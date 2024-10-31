MP govt launches probe into mysterious deaths of 7 elephants in Bandhavgarh

Umaria (MP): The unexplained deaths of seven elephants in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve have prompted the state government to launch an investigation, a forest official confirmed on Wednesday. The reserve, known for its rich biodiversity and as a prominent tourist destination, now faces a critical incident with three more elephants in serious condition.

Following directives from Madhya Pradesh’s Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat, a five-member committee has been formed to probe the deaths. “The untimely death of these precious elephants in Bandhavgarh is saddening and heart-breaking,” Rawat stated on X, vowing strict action against any culprits.

The panel, led by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L. Krishnamoorthy, has been tasked to submit a report within ten days.

Bandhavgarh’s Deputy Director Prakash Kumar Verma revealed that four elephants from the herd of 13 were found dead during routine patrolling in the Salkhania and Bakeli areas under the Khitoli range on Tuesday. “Prime facie, the elephants seemed to have died after consuming Kodo millet, but the exact cause will be known only after autopsies,” Verma explained.

As of Wednesday, three other elephants remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment under close observation.

Verma added that forest teams are actively monitoring the movement and health of the remaining elephants in the herd. “We are taking every measure to ensure no further loss. The situation is grave, and the teams are working round-the-clock,” he noted.

The incident has sparked concern among environmentalists and political leaders alike. Congress General Secretary and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh expressed shock over the situation, stating, “The news from Bandhavgarh that seven elephants have died while two or three more are critical is absolutely shocking. This wipes out some 10 percent of the elephant population in the reserve at one go. A full inquiry must take place immediately, and preventive measures must be instituted.”

Ramesh also emphasised the urgency of the matter by tagging Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in his post, underscoring the need for a national

response.