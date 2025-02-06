MP: Five more cheetahs released from enclosure

Sheopur: Five more cheetahs, including a female and her three cubs, were released into the wild at Kuno National Park (KNP) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of free-ranging cheetahs to seven.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetahs Dheera and Asha, along with Asha’s cubs, as part of the ongoing Cheetah Reintroduction Project. He also reviewed the progress of the initiative with officials.

“It is a matter of immense happiness to see the cheetah, once extinct in Asia, increasing its family in Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav said. This comes a day after the CM announced that cheetah Veera had given birth to two cubs. The KNP is now home to 26 cheetahs, including 14 cubs.

India reintroduced cheetahs in September 2022 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight Namibian cheetahs into enclosures, marking a historic translocation effort.