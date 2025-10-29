Most Indian soils low in nitrogen and organic carbon: Study

New Delhi: India’s soils are increasingly deficient in essential nutrients, threatening the foundation of sustainable agriculture, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). The Delhi-based think tank’s report, released on Tuesday, draws on the government’s Soil Health Card (SHC) data and points to alarming gaps in soil fertility and carbon storage capacity.

The study found that 64 per cent of soil samples across the country were low in nitrogen, while 48.5 per cent showed deficiencies in organic carbon—two crucial indicators of soil productivity and resilience. Despite years of heavy fertiliser use, these inputs have not improved soil quality. “Data indicates that applying nitrogen-based fertilisers to the soil does not lead to any corresponding improvement in soil nitrogen levels,” the report stated. It also noted that there was “no improvement in soil organic carbon due to use of total (NPK) fertiliser.”

CSE warned that these nutrient shortfalls could undermine long-term crop productivity and reduce the soil’s ability to store carbon, a critical function in mitigating climate change. “A critical function of a healthy soil is its capacity to store organic carbon, which makes it essential for climate change mitigation. Indian soils can sequester an estimated 6–7 teragram of carbon annually,” the report noted. The findings were published in CSE’s report Sustainable Food Systems: An Agenda for Climate-Risked Times, launched at the National Conclave on Sustainable Food Systems held at the Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute (AAETI) in Nimli, Rajasthan.

The Soil Health Card scheme, introduced in 2015 under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, tests 12 chemical parameters and provides farmers with recommendations on fertiliser use. Between 2023 and 2025, around 1.3 crore soil samples were analysed under this initiative. However, experts at the conclave said the monitoring framework remains incomplete. “Focusing only on these parameters does not reflect the overall soil nutrient status. International bodies like the FAO’s GLOSOLAN recommend including physical and biological indicators for a holistic assessment of soil health,” said Amit Khurana, director of CSE’s food systems programme.

Apoorva Oza, global lead for agriculture, food security and climate resilience at the Aga Khan Foundation, highlighted the limited outreach of soil testing. “India has around 14 crore farmer households. In the past two years, soil card testing has reached only 1.1 crore. When it comes to soil testing, what is being measured, why, and by who are key to understanding the gaps,” she said.

The CSE assessment also pointed to policy and implementation shortcomings. It noted that biochar—produced through pyrolysis of biomass—has potential to enhance fertility, retain soil moisture and serve as a carbon sink. Yet India lacks standardised production protocols for biochar. Moreover, while programmes promoting organic farming exist, the area covered under these initiatives remains limited.

The conclave called for expanding soil health monitoring to include physical and biological parameters, improving fertiliser management, and promoting sustainable practices such as biochar application and organic farming to restore the country’s deteriorating soil quality.