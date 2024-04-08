More stringent action will be taken against corrupt after June 4: Modi

Jalpaiguri/Jabalpur/Nawada: While addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was his guarantee that after the election results are out on June 4, his government will intensify action against corruption.



“I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor people who had to give money to get jobs,” he said.

Modi alleged that the Opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit. “I am saying remove corruption; the Opposition is saying ‘save the corrupt.’ I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. After June 4 (when Lok Sabha poll results will be announced), more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt,” he said.

The Prime Minister said: “The TMC, Left, and the Congress have formed the INDI Alliance to protect the corrupt.”

The Prime Minister also came down heavily on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, without mentioning him by name, who recently objected to raising the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 by BJP leaders during poll campaigns in other states.

“The Congress president thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with other states. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? This reflects their divisive mindset. It was Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a Bengali, who fought against Article 370 and gave his life for the cause,” said Modi.

Urging people to elect a strong and stable government, Modi said: “The stronger the Central government, the stronger the trust of the world in Bharat.”

“I work 24x7 for 2047. The past 10 years of the NDA government were dedicated to easing the lives of marginalised communities. You supported me, and I decided to transform the landscape of India. What you have seen in the last 10 years is just a trailer,” he said.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail.

“The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali. Don’t you think Sandeshkhali culprits should get strong punishment?” he remarked.

Reaching out to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population of the Jalpaiguri constituency, he said the BJP has facilitated the empowerment of all during the last decade, including the SC/ST community and women.

“TMC is against the interests of the poor and the SC/ST community,” he said.

To woo lakhs of tea garden workers in the region, Modi blamed the TMC for being “responsible for the woes of the tea industry in West Bengal.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Nawada district, his second in Bihar in 72 hours, where he recounted the ‘jungle raj’ that prevailed when the state was ruled by the Congress-RJD combine, and showered praises on his ally Nitish Kumar and ailing BJP colleague Sushil Kumar Modi for turning things around as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

He also kickstarted the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur that was attended by thousands of people. He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party’s Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

The roadshow started around 6:30pm from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminated at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here at 7:15pm.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’ as their saffron coloured vehicle bedecked with flowers moved during the roadshow.