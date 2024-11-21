More Central forces deployed, Internet suspension extended

Imphal: Amid a surge in violence, eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) arrived in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that this deployment follows the arrival of 11 CAPF companies on Tuesday, underscoring efforts to stabilise the conflict-torn state.

The newly arrived forces include four companies each of the CRPF and BSF, with one CRPF unit being from the Mahila Battalion. They are expected to be stationed in sensitive and fringe areas. This is part of the Centre’s recent decision to deploy 50 additional CAPF companies to Manipur.

To curb the spread of inflammatory content, the state government extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts until November 23. Broadband services, suspended since November 16, were restored earlier this week to alleviate hardships for residents. In response to escalating tensions, schools and colleges in Imphal Valley districts remain closed until November 23. This precaution, affecting both government-run and private institutions, was taken to ensure student safety amid the continuing unrest.

The situation remains tense, especially after last week’s attacks on Congress and BJP offices in the hill district of Jiribam.

The violence escalated further when mobs torched the residences of three BJP legislators, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in Imphal Valley, which has been under indefinite curfew.

On Saturday, security forces thwarted an attempt to storm the ancestral home of the Manipur chief minister.

The unrest was exacerbated by the disappearance and subsequent discovery of the bodies of six Meitei individuals, including three women and three children, from a relief camp in Jiribam. This incident followed a gunfight on November 11 between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, which left 10 insurgents dead. Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups in the surrounding hills have claimed over 220 lives and displaced thousands.