MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12: Rijiju
Big Story

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12: Rijiju

BY Agencies4 Jun 2025 1:30 PM IST
Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12: Rijiju
X

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters here.

The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor. Under the rules, all issue can be discussed during the Monsoon session, the Minister said responding to a question on the opposition's demand.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X