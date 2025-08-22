Monsoon Session of Parliament ends, Oppn protests, disruptions marred the proceedings

NEW DELHI: Parliament’s Monsoon Session that concluded on Thursday witnessed frequent disruptions and stormy scenes as an adamant Opposition focused its protest on key issues. Disruptions and protests marred the proceedings and overshadowed legislative business, with the Lok Sabha losing over 84 hours to forced adjournments, the highest in the 18th Lok Sabha.

The month-long session, which began on July 21, had 21 sittings with 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Both Houses were adjourned sine die. On most days, proceedings witnessed vociferous protests, primarily over the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that all parties had decided at the beginning of the session that discussions would be held for 120 hours.

“The Business Advisory Committee also agreed to this. But due to continuous deadlock and planned disruptions, we could barely work for 37 hours in this session,” he said.

Despite the disruptions, the government managed to introduce 14 Bills and secure passage of 12 key legislations, including the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, and the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.

Among the Bills introduced were three seeking the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges. These were introduced on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah, triggering acrimonious scenes in the Lok Sabha. Tempers flared, copies of Bills were torn and flung, and members of the ruling and Opposition alliances came face-to-face when Home Minister Amit Shah moved to introduce the Bills.

On July 28 and 29, a special discussion was held on Operation Sindoor, which concluded with the reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 18, a special discussion began on the achievements of India’s space programme, but it remained inconclusive.

Birla lamented that sloganeering, displaying placards, and “planned deadlock” in the Lok Sabha or Parliament premises hurt parliamentary decorum.

“The kind of language and conduct seen in this session is not in accordance with the dignity of Parliament. It is the responsibility of all of us to cooperate in building healthy traditions in the House. In this dignified House, we should avoid sloganeering and disruption and take forward serious and meaningful discussions,” he said.

After his valedictory address, Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

While legislative business progressed, Private Members’ Bills saw no traction, with none introduced, discussed, or passed during the session.

The session also recorded 537 matters raised under Rule 377, including matters of urgent public importance. However, none of the 61 notices received for discussions on matters of public interest were admitted.

Parliamentary oversight remained active with committees presenting a total of 124 reports, including 89 by Departmentally Related Standing Committees and 18 by financial committees. Ministers made 53 statements on various issues during the session.

In the Question Hour, 419 starred questions were admitted but only 55 were answered orally. Meanwhile, 4,829 unstarred questions were admitted.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also faced intense protests after rejecting 18 notices seeking suspension of proceedings to discuss these and other issues, citing non-conformity with rules.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh regretting that repeated disruptions deprived the House of meaningful discussion on various matters of public importance during the Monsoon Session.

Earlier, the House passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, without debate amid the din. After the Rajya Sabha met in the morning, it was adjourned till 2 pm following a protest by Opposition members over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

When the House resumed at 2 pm, the protest continued. Amid the din, the Upper House passed the gaming bill, and thereafter, it was adjourned sine die by the Deputy Chairman.

In his valedictory address, Harivansh lamented that the entire session was marred by repeated disruptions, and members could not get an opportunity to raise meaningful issues despite the best efforts of the Chair.

“This not only results in the loss of precious parliamentary time but deprives us of the opportunity to deliberate on several matters of public importance,” he said.

Harivansh said the House functioned for only 41 hours and 15 minutes. “The productivity of this session stood at a disappointing 38.88 per cent, something that calls for serious introspection,” he noted.

The Deputy Chairman said that the members had the opportunity to raise 285 questions, 285 Zero Hour submissions, and 285 Special Mentions. However, only 14 questions, 7 Zero Hour submissions, and 61 Special Mentions could actually be taken up.

“While these contributions are of value, they represent only a fraction of what this august House is capable of achieving when it functions to its full potential,” he said.

During the session, as many as 15 Government Bills were passed or returned.

“The House also held a special discussion on India’s strong, successful, and decisive Operation Sindoor, undertaken in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a matter of great national importance,” Harivansh said.

The discussion on Operation Sindoor saw the participation of 64 members over two days and was replied to by the Home Minister, he noted.

“The House also benefited from a suo motu statement by the Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry on India-US Bilateral Trade, which provided valuable insights into India’s expanding economic engagement. In addition, the House was duly apprised of the vacancy in the office of the Hon’ble Vice-President of India,” Harivansh said.

The Deputy Chairman also bade farewell to six members from Tamil Nadu, who completed their term on July 24, 2025.