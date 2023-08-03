Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha continued to witness disruptions on Thursday and the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition members on the Manipur issue.

Speaker Om Birla, who is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions of the House, did not Chair the proceedings during Question Hour for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue. Some members were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they want the Speaker to come to the House, saying he is "our custodian".

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, told Chowdhury that his message will be conveyed to the Speaker in the right manner.

Birla is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and is staying away from the proceedings.

During Question Hour, two questions and supplementaries were taken up.

Agrawal requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and said that Question Hour should be allowed to continue.

However, as the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than 20 minutes till 2 pm.

Protests on Manipur violence have been disrupting Parliamentary proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20.