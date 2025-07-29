Monsoon rains 7% above normal but uneven across regions: IMD data

New Delhi: India has recorded 7 per cent more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, but the distribution has varied significantly across states, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The country received 447.8 mm of rainfall as of July 28, exceeding the seasonal average of 418.9 mm. However, while some states have experienced heavy downpours, others continue to report shortfalls.

Rajasthan has witnessed one of the highest surpluses, with 384.7 mm of rainfall against the expected 200.4 mm. “This marks a 92 per cent increase compared to the long-term average,” the IMD data indicated.

In Ladakh, which typically records very little rainfall, 30 mm was logged against the normal 10.7 mm — an excess of 181 per cent. Sikkim, too, reported a sharp spike with 598.4 mm of rainfall, which is 78 per cent above average.

Among the northeastern states, Nagaland and Manipur registered 514.5 mm and 457.9 mm respectively, broadly aligning with seasonal expectations.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Assam have also recorded “excess” rainfall. Madhya Pradesh received 645.8 mm of rain — 54 per cent more than its average. Gujarat reported 463.2 mm, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu together recorded 1,466.1 mm, exceeding the normal 1,153.8 mm by 27 per cent.

Most other regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha, have received rainfall within the ‘normal’ range — between 19 per cent above or below the long-term average.

However, some areas have faced deficits. Arunachal Pradesh received just 521.8 mm compared to the average 942.2 mm, marking a 45 per cent reduction. Bihar registered 272 mm, which is 43 per cent below its usual seasonal total. Parts of Delhi, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, and Assam also recorded rainfall below expected levels. In May, the IMD projected that the country would receive 106 per cent of its long-period average (LPA) rainfall of 87 cm for the June-September monsoon season. Rainfall between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA is categorised as ‘normal’.

The monsoon remains vital for India’s farm sector, which sustains nearly 42 per cent of the population and contributes over 18 per cent to the national GDP. Rainfall also replenishes reservoirs that are crucial for drinking water supplies and hydroelectric power.