Monsoon advances across India

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is making steady progress and is expected to cover the entire country in the coming days. According to the IMD’s Sunday bulletin, the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.



Favourable conditions are anticipated for the southwest monsoon to further advance into parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal over the next three to four days.

In southern India, the active monsoon has prompted the IMD to issue a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka on June 23 and 24. The weather forecasting agency has specifically warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various parts of Kerala. A red alert has been issued for Malappuram district, and an orange alert has been declared for seven other districts.

“Kerala and Mahe are very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 23rd & 24th June, with isolated heavy rainfall expected during 25th-27th June,” stated the IMD in a post on X.

Similarly, parts of south interior Karnataka are also expected to witness significant rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert for several areas, predicting isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from June 23 to 24, with continued heavy rainfall expected from June 25 to 27. Meanwhile, the national capital region, including Delhi and Noida, experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, providing relief from the recent humidity and high temperatures. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast cloudy weather for Delhi on June 24, with light rainfall and thunderstorms expected.