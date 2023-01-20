Money laundering case: Court asks govt hospital to form medical board to examine Nawab Malik

Mumbai: A special court here on Friday directed the state-run JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine and determine the health condition of NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 2022.



Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In May 2022, the special court, designated to hear cases registered under the PMLA, refused to grant bail to Malik on medical grounds, but permitted him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The ED, in September, filed an application seeking to constitute a medical board to verify Malik's health condition.

Special Judge R N Rokade on Friday directed the dean of JJ hospital to constitute a medical board, comprising the head of the urology department, a nephrologist and the head of department from the general physician department.

"The board shall conduct a detailed examination and determine the health condition of the accused Nawab Malik," the court said.

The board shall intimate the Arthur Road jail superintendent regarding the date and time of examination so that the jail authorities can produce Malik before the board, it said.

"After examination, the accused is directed to be readmitted to Criti Care Asia private hospital until further orders," it said.

The medical board shall submit its report within 10 days from the date of examination and specify in it the future line of treatment and hospitalisation if any required, the court said.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 2.