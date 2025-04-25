Moments from death: Tourists recall lucky breaks in deadly Kashmir attack

New Delhi/Srinagar: As the sun glinted over the meadows of Baisaran in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on April 22, a tranquil afternoon turned into a bloodbath that left 26 tourists dead. In the days since the deadliest attack in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019, harrowing stories have surfaced of those who narrowly missed becoming part of the grim toll.

Among the survivors was Biswajit Chatterjee from Bongaigaon, Assam, who had arrived in Srinagar on April 17. “We toured Gulmarg and reached Pahalgam on the 20th. We were just at the spot of the attack barely two hours before it happened,” he said in a video message. News of the shooting reached his family while they were visiting another location. “Our driver said his family couldn’t even eat that night,” Chatterjee recalled, describing the emotional impact on Kashmiris whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

For Chanchal De and his family from West Bengal’s Hooghly district, the shock was more immediate. They were at a taxi stand near Baisaran when chaos erupted. “People were screaming and running. We didn’t know what was going on,” De said. Acting on local advice, they returned to their hotel as ambulances and army vehicles passed by. “My son was so scared he didn’t speak a word all night,” he added. The family cut their trip short.

His sister-in-law, Basanti De, visibly shaken, said, “I will never travel to Kashmir again. I just want my family safe. What action is taken against the attackers is up to the government.”

The Sable family from Jalna, Maharashtra, had been vacationing in Pahalgam since April 20. On the day of the attack, local authorities coordinated with Jalna district administration to relocate them to Srinagar. Jalna District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal confirmed the safety of the Sables and five other tourists from the region.

From Akola, Vishal Sangokar and his wife were scheduled to visit Baisaran on April 22. A change in plans saved their lives. “We went a day earlier and even then, we felt uneasy. There was no visible security. Visiting early turned out to be a stroke of luck,” Sangokar said.

Two families from Dharashiv district found themselves only a few kilometers from the attack site. Their driver sensed trouble and urged them to leave. “It seemed normal until then. But then Majid Khan, our driver, offered us shelter in his home. That act showed us humanity still thrives even in darkness,” one member said.

Santosh Jagdale of Sangli recounted how an inconvenience saved him. “I couldn’t find a horse that morning and changed plans. When we came back, the army was everywhere.” News circulated that a man with the same name from Pune had died. His phone buzzed non-stop until he confirmed his safety to worried relatives.

A twist of fate involving an overly salty lunch saved an 11-member family from Kochi. Lavanya, a member of the family, explained, “We hadn’t eaten in two days. Just 15 minutes from Baisaran, we stopped to eat. The food was too salty, so they cooked it again. That hour’s delay probably saved us.”

Lavanya, who runs a textile shop in Kannur, said the chaos they saw on their way—horses fleeing, taxis racing downhill—signaled something was wrong. “We didn’t understand the local dialect, but we turned back. Later, we realized how close we were.” She added, “It’s heartbreaking. The locals were kind, but their economy is hit hard now.”

Her husband, Alby George, a regional bank head, said, “Seeing this place turn into a war zone is devastating. We were just here to admire nature.”

In another narrow escape, Krishna and Sakshi Lolage from Nanded had left the spot barely 15 minutes before the shooting started. A video they recorded went viral, prompting a flood of concern from family and friends. Krishna’s brother confirmed they were safe and waiting for return flights.

Newlyweds Parinay and Manali Thakur were on their honeymoon. “We sensed something was off and returned to our hotel,” Parinay said. Assisted by a Muslim driver and a local MLA, they reached Mumbai safely. “We just want justice,” they added.

A 28-member group from Maharashtra—comprising tourists from Sangli, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Kolhapur—also narrowly avoided the site. Their horse ride was delayed by price negotiations.